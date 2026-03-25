Karnataka DyCM Siddaramaiah in Delhi; his camp holds dinner meeting

BENGALURU: At a time Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is in Delhi, a group of 18 MLCs, mostly his supporters, held a meeting over dinner at a private hotel in the state capital on Tuesday.

They chalked out a plan to press the Congress high command for a change in the chief minister’s post, in line with a reported agreement at the high command-level that Siddaramaiah has to step down after serving two and a half years as the CM.

The MLCs also discussed demanding the replacement of people in the boards and corporations whose terms Siddaramaiah has extended.

A group of forty MLAs who won three times and more – the Siddaramaiah supporters – led by Chief Whip Ashok Pattan, is planning to visit Delhi on April.12 to meet the party high command and seek berths in the cabinet reshuffle. To counter them, the MLAs in the DKS camp are also demanding cabinet berths for five of them.