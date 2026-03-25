Karnataka MLCs question State Govt over mining by Adani’s ACC

BENGALURU: The Council on Tuesday witnessed heated scenes with the Congress and BJP members questioning the State Government’s motive of allowing Adani Group’s ACC Limited to continue quarrying in Karnataka.

They alleged that, despite the company’s non-payment of royalty, rent, and penalties amounting to over Rs 850 crore, no action was taken and mining was permitted.

Raising the question on behalf of Congress MLC Arathi Krishna during the Question Hour, Congress MLC K Shivakumar said that despite the law department opining that the mining activities should not be permitted till ACC clears all its dues to the government, no action has been taken. He said quarrying operations continued at Kannur Limestone Block at Wadi in Kalaburagi district.

BJP MLC CT Ravi and Shivakumar questioned if the government would let a small quarry operator to carry out mining if he fails to pay mining dues, and sought to know the motive to allow Adani’s ACC Limited. “Adani Group had to pay Rs 837 crore as royalty,” Shivakumar said and questioned what prompted the government to grant the exemption.

Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, who answered on behalf of Mines and Geology Minister SS Mallikarjun, said that no fresh license was granted. He replied that the company’s old license remains in effect under court direction. Heated exchange took place between the members.

Ravi questioned if the court had ordered not to recover the dues. “The state’s budget indicates declining non-tax revenue. If Rs 800-900 crore is not collected, from where would the non-tax revenue for the state come from?” Shivakumar said.

The Minister said that the total due to be recovered was under dispute and had not been decided. He, however, told the House that till recovery is done, no further permission would be given, and a consultation with the Law Department and Advocate General would be held on further action.