Karnataka to launch LKG, UKG classes in 10,000 anganwadis from June

BELAGAVI: In a move aimed at strengthening early childhood education, Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Monday said that Lower Kindergarten (LKG) and Upper Kindergarten (UKG) classes will be introduced in 10,000 Anganwadi centres across the state starting this June.

The announcement was made at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, where thousands of Anganwadi workers staged a protest under the banner of the Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers’ Association, urging for the fulfilment of various long-pending demands.

The minister received a memorandum from the protesters and assured them of the government’s commitment to addressing their concerns in phases.

Hebbalkar said that LKG and UKG classes have already begun in 5,000 Anganwadi centres. The expansion to 10,000 centres marks the next step in integrating pre-primary education with the Anganwadi system. “We will hold discussions with the Chief Minister and coordinate with the Education Department to ensure smooth implementation of the programme,” she said.

The minister pointed out that several anganwadi workers are highly qualified, and are well-equipped to handle pre-primary education. “Earlier, I spoke about the issue with the Chief Minister. We will work towards resolving this issue permanently,” she assured.