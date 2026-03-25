Khandre asks officials to formulate SOPs for veterinarians

BENGALURU: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Tuesday directed his department officials to formulate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the safe working of veterinarians. He also asked the veterinarians to ensure that they are strictly followed.

Khandre said the SOPs should include the method of treatment and the safety of wildlife and the veterinarians. The welfare of the staffers and the veterinarians while they are on duty is of utmost importance. Forest and zoo department officials have been directed to consult veterinarians to understand their concerns, he said.

Khandre was addressing the media on the sidelines of his visit to the house of deceased veterinarian Dr Samiksha Reddy, in Anekal. He said instructions have also been issued to undertake a detailed investigation into the cause of Reddy’s death. She died when she entered the enclosure to treat a hippo in Shivamogga zoo.

Khandre said Reddy’s family has sought a memorial for her, while some others suggested that an elephant be named after her. The issue will be discussed with the officials and the government and then a decision will be taken, he said.