KSOU global meet cancelled amid protocol row

MYSURU: A controversy has erupted at the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) after the state government issued a notice to its Vice-chancellor Prof Sharanappa V Halase over the organisation of an international academic conference scheduled between March 25 and 27.

The Higher Education Department directed the v-c to submit a clarification within 24 hours and ordered that the conference be temporarily postponed. Officials alleged that the university violated established protocol by organising an international event without prior intimation from the state government. Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar and the department officials in a letter stated that strict directions had been issued to cancel the event.

The issue also triggered a heated discussion in the Legislative Council, where several members accused the vice-chancellor of misuse of authority. Legislators further alleged that invitations for the conference had been extended to dignitaries, including Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Union Ministers, without informing the government.

The controversy deepened after the vice-chancellor submitted his explanation to the government through the Higher Education Department after he was served notice. Officials found the response “not justifiable”, a source said. Subsequently, on Tuesday evening, Under Secretary N Kumar issued an order cancelling the ‘Ekatma Manav Darshan- Bharat’s Worldview’ international conference, in which KSOU had been listed as the host university. Preparations for the conference had reportedly been in full swing on campus. Invitations had already been circulated to the media, and the official tour programme of Governor Gehlot indicated his participation in the event.

With conflicting developments unfolding rapidly, the issue is expected to escalate further on Wednesday. The cancellation order, ongoing preparations, and the Governor’s scheduled participation have set the stage for potential administrative and political confrontation.