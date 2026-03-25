MBBS student found dead in Karnataka; gaming loss suspected

BIDAR: A 21-year-old medical student was found dead, allegedly by suicide, at his hostel room on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Anishakar Chavan, a final-year student at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS), who hailed from Chincholi taluk in Kalaburagi district.

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti said that the exact cause of death will be confirmed after a forensic examination of the scene.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Anishakar Chavan may have been involved in online gaming and had reportedly lost around Rs 80,000. He had also allegedly borrowed Rs 70,000 from a friend for gaming purposes.

Police said several messages related to online gaming were found on his phone, though the exact nature of the game will be determined after a detailed inquiry. The student’s father and family members visited the spot and later lodged a complaint at the New Town police station on Tuesday.

According to his father, he had last spoken to his son on March 22. The family was informed about the incident by Anishakar’s sister, who is also pursuing MBBS at BRIMS. His father also stated that Anishakar had previously advised other youths against playing online games, warning that it could lead to addiction.