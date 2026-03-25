MUDA case: Activist moves Karnataka HC against clean chit to CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: The acceptance of the ‘B’ Report (closure report) in the case involving allegations of misuse of public office by a sitting CM and his family members, undermines public confidence in the fairness and impartiality of the investigative process, alleged Snehamayi Krishna in a petition filed before Karnataka High Court.

A special court had accepted the ‘B’ report filed by the Lokayukta police, giving a clean chit to Siddaramaiah, his wife, Parvathy BM, brother-in-law, Mallikarjuna Swamy, and another person in relation alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 compensatory sites to Parvathy by the MUDA.

The petition is yet to come up for hearing. Krishna said the acceptance of the ‘B’ Report in respect of Siddaramaiah, Parvathy, Mallikarjunaswamy and Devaraju J, accused Nos.1 to 4 respectively, at a stage when the investigation into the same scheme and allotment process is admittedly ongoing against other participants has resulted in premature closure and has materially prejudiced the complainant.

The petition seeks the court to set aside the order dated January 28, 2026, passed by the special court accepting the report and pass the order to transfer the investigation of the case to an independent agency, to be monitored by a retired Judge of the High Court of Karnataka, and submit a fresh report under Section 173 of the CrPC.