NHAI set to increase toll on Karnataka highways from April 1

BENGALURU: Road users gear up to shell out up to Rs 25 extra, starting April 1, as National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to increase tolls across Karnataka.

While the car fares remain largely unchanged, there will be marginal hikes affecting commercial and multi-axle vehicles. Officials said the revisions are in line with the annual Wholesale Price Index-linked adjustments.

The key toll plazas include airport toll road, Bengaluru - Mysuru highway, Bagepalli (Chikkaballapur) toll plaza, Gadduru toll plaza (Kolar) and others, according to information available with TNIE.

On the airport toll road, user fees for cars remain unchanged at Rs 120. Light commercial vehicles will pay Rs 190, up from Rs 185. Trucks and buses will be charged Rs 375, and multi-axle (four to six axles) vehicles Rs 575. Oversized vehicles (seven or more axles) will now pay Rs 745, up from Rs 725.

On the Bengaluru–Mysuru access-controlled highway, toll rates at the Kaniminike plaza are revised. Cars will now pay Rs 180, up from Rs 175. Light commercial vehicles will be charged Rs 285. Two-axle trucks and buses will pay Rs 600, and three-axle vehicles Rs 655. Multi-axle vehicles will be charged Rs 940, and oversized vehicles Rs 1,145.

At the Gananguru toll plaza, cars will pay Rs 175 compared to Rs 170 earlier. Light commercial vehicles will be charged Rs 280, while two-axle trucks and buses will pay Rs 585. Three-axle vehicles will now pay Rs 640, and multi-axle vehicles Rs 920. Oversized vehicles will see a revised fee of Rs 1,120.