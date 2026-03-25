Karnataka

NITK landslide predicting system gets 20-year patent

The first stage uses machine learning models trained on historical landslide and rainfall data to establish rainfall intensity-duration thresholds.
Image used for representative purpose.
Image used for representative purpose.(File Photo)
Vincent D’ Souza
Updated on
1 min read

MANGALURU: An invention developed at the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Suratkal, was granted a patent by the Indian Patent Office, marking a significant breakthrough in landslide early warning technology. The patented system titled 'A Device for Slope Vulnerability and Land-Slide Assessment (S-VALSA)', with a patent term of 20 years, was created by Varun Menon O under the guidance of Sreevalsa Kolathayar, associate professor of the Department of Civil Engineering.

S-VALSA, a three-stage integrated warning mechanism, combines hydrological, geotechnical, and visual analysis. The first stage uses machine learning models trained on historical landslide and rainfall data to establish rainfall intensity-duration thresholds.

The second stage introduces a "digital twin" of the slope, which is continuously updated with real-time data on soil moisture and pore pressure. The final stage employs Particle Image Velocimetry (PIV) to visually track soil movement, offering confirmation of slope failure progression.

Patent
National Institute of Technology Karnataka
landslide predicting system

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