SCs, STs clash as man drinks water in farm in Karnataka's Gadag; 15 injured

GADAG: A village in Gadag district witnessed a group clash between SC and ST communities after a young man drank water from a field of a farmer belonging to another community. In the clash, 15 villagers from both sides sustained injuries and have been admitted to hospital.

The clash was between SC and ST communities at Chikkavaddatti village of Mundargi taluk. The young man from the Madiga community was going through the land of a farmer from Valmiki community when he had a drink of water as it was extremely hot. Another farmer, also from Valmiki community, objected.

Soon, the information spread in the village and people from both communities gathered and indulged in a verbal duel that escalated into a full-blown fight. The two sides threw stones at each other, in which 15 persons were injured. While many were discharged after first-aid, others were admitted to the hospital.

Some villagers alerted the Mundargi police, who arrived at the village and brought the situation under control. They have kept vigil since Monday night.

Superintendent of Police Rohan Jagadish said, “We visited the village and ensured tight security. Officers have been told to maintain vigil for the next two days. The villagers were warned not to continue the clash.”