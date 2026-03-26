Bypoll strategy on Congress Legislature Party menu

BENGALURU: Though Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meetings generally discuss strategies in the Assembly and Council, Wednesday’s conclave was different. On the agenda was the issue of upcoming bypolls, which turned the venue at Capitol Hotel into a war room, and senior Congress leaders went into a huddle.

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala fired up the meeting with a battle plan: Fight the NDA (BJP-JDS) “as one man” or risk losing the plot in Karnataka.

“We have won the previous three by-elections and need to win both these by-elections,” Surjewala declared, according to party sources.

Party brass asked who was ready to drop everything and head to Bagalkot and Davangere South. Every hand shot up, and the leaders grinned back: “Okay, then you all can come and volunteer.”

The twin bypolls were triggered by the death of veteran MLAs Shamanur Shivashankarappa in Davangere South and HY Meti in Bagalkot. Congress insiders admit the numbers are giving them sleepless nights. The combined BJP-JDS vote share in both seats is formidable, especially in Bagalkot, where a determined opposition could still flip the Congress script.