Bypoll strategy on Congress Legislature Party menu

BENGALURU: Though Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meetings generally discuss strategies in the Assembly and Council, Wednesday’s conclave was different. On the agenda was the issue of upcoming bypolls, which turned the venue at Capitol Hotel into a war room, and senior Congress leaders went into a huddle.
AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala fired up the meeting with a battle plan: Fight the NDA (BJP-JDS) “as one man” or risk losing the plot in Karnataka.
“We have won the previous three by-elections and need to win both these by-elections,” Surjewala declared, according to party sources.
Party brass asked who was ready to drop everything and head to Bagalkot and Davangere South. Every hand shot up, and the leaders grinned back: “Okay, then you all can come and volunteer.”
The twin bypolls were triggered by the death of veteran MLAs Shamanur Shivashankarappa in Davangere South and HY Meti in Bagalkot. Congress insiders admit the numbers are giving them sleepless nights. The combined BJP-JDS vote share in both seats is formidable, especially in Bagalkot, where a determined opposition could still flip the Congress script.
Momentum is on the Congress’ side after three straight bypoll wins. The NDA’s forced unity has turned friendly contests into street brawls. Bagalkot is a traditional
Congress pocket where even consolidation of anti-Congress votes could prove an obstruction. By pulling in every leader, the Congress is signalling that it will not take its Karnataka fortress for granted.
The BJP knows that in the age of alliances, even “safe” seats can bleed.
Political analyst Murthy BS said, “The Congress is confident of achieving united voting from minorities in Davanagere, and resolving dissent among Muslim leaders. The BJP appears to be putting up a high-powered show in Bagalkot as they can see a fighting chance there to upset Congress calculations. Also, stakes are high for the CM as it was Bagalkot district’s Badami which helped him win in 2018 after losing Chamundeshwari. Also, HY Meti was a respected Kuruba leader and losing the seat will mean loss of face.’’