CM Siddaramaiah: Centre didn’t help me present surplus budget

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that though he could meet two parameters of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act by maintaining total liabilities below 25% of GSDP at 24.94 per cent and fiscal deficit at 2.95%, he could not make his budget revenue-surplus. In his reply to the debate on the budget, he strove to prove that he has maintained fiscal health better than the neighbouring states in the South and also the Centre.

He blamed the Centre’s noncooperation for presenting the revenue-deficit budget because of GST rate rationalisation mid-term, which resulted in a loss of Rs 10,000 crore in 2025-26 and estimated to cause Rs 15,000 crore loss in 2026-27. “Except for some buyers of cars and motorbikes, the rate rationalisation has not helped the rest.

The GST growth has declined to 4% from 10%,” he said. The centre not releasing its share of Rs 19,000 crore against the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) programme added to the fiscal stress, he said.

On his predecessor Basavaraj Bommai presenting a revenue-surplus budget in 2022-23, Siddaramaiah attributed it to the state then receiving the GST compensation for five years at one go. Since 2023-24, the compensation was stopped even as seven states, including Karnataka, resisted and demanded that the compensation be continued.