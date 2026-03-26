Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot opens disputed meet at Karnataka State Open University

MYSURU: Amid a controversy over the state government’s directive to cancel the event, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday inaugurated the conference Ekatma Manava Darshana: Bharat’s Worldview at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU).

The government had issued a directive to KSOU authorities against organising the international conference without informing the higher education department and asked the organisers to cancel the event.

Addressing the gathering, the governor said Deendayal Upadhyaya’s concept of Ekatma Manava Darshana (Integral Humanism) is not merely a philosophical idea but the very essence of India’s soul, culture, thought and way of life. “It presents a holistic perspective rooted in Indian culture, spirituality and values,” he said.

Gehlot said India has earned global recognition for its rich civilisation and cultural heritage shaped over time by great thinkers and leaders. Referring to Upadhyaya as an organiser, philosopher, orator and economist, the governor said the doctrine of Integral Humanism, propounded more than six decades ago, offers a comprehensive framework that emphasises harmony between the individual, society and nature.

The governor said the philosophy views human beings as a combination of body, mind, intellect and soul, striving towards the four Purusharthas – Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha – while also representing various social units such as family, community and nation. He said that society functions as a living organism, where cooperation and coordination among all sections are essential for overall development.