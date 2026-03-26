UT Khader stepping down as Karnataka Assembly speaker? Calls for group photo

BENGALURU: Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Wednesday called for a group photo of all MLAs midway through the State Government’s tenure, a ritual usually followed at the end of a five-year term. This triggered a buzz that Khader could be ending his tenure as Speaker and could get a ministerial berth in the next cabinet reshuffle.

When Congress came to power in 2023, Khader was one of the aspirants for a minister’s post, but the Speaker’s post was thrust upon him. Khader has been a health and housing minister earlier.

Taking to social media, BJP MLA Suresh Kumar said that such photo shoots are usually done towards the end of someone’s term in office. He further stated that Khader, a ministerial aspirant, might have got a nod from the Congress high command to be inducted into the ministry. “Was this photo shoot arranged for Cheif Minister Siddaramaiah as there is a buzz of change in guard? Is it for him to have a group photo with MLAs,” he asked.

Interestingly, the issue was also raised by Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka in the House on Wednesday. Siddaramaiah, however, denied any change of guard and said it was the prerogative of the party high command.

In the present Cabinet, there are two ministers from the Muslim community — BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan and Rahim Khan — and one of them is likely to be dropped. Informed sources said that Khader is eyeing that post.