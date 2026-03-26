Verify age before serving liquor: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: Expressing serious concern over breweries and similar establishments in urban spaces that are permitting the entry of minor children and serving liquor to them without verifying their age, the Karnataka High Court directed that managements must initiate rigorous age verification, whether through Aadhaar or other valid identification, at the entry.

Further verification should follow when liquor is ordered by persons who appear youthful or underage, the HC said in a major verdict on Wednesday.

Establishments selling alcohol cannot be complacent, says HC

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order, refusing to quash proceedings initiated against the petitioner, V Chitti Babu, a partner in Legacy Brewing Company (LBC), who challenged the case registered against him under the provisions of the Excise Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, for selling intoxicating liquor to children.

A suo motu case was registered by RR Nagar police against the petitioner, after obtaining permission from the magistrate. CCTV footage showed a 15-year-old deceased boy in the brewery, and a postmortem report revealed the presence of alcohol in his body.

The boy died by suicide, jumping from the 7th floor of an apartment complex after consuming liquor at LBC, on January 31, 2026. During the probe, the boy’s friend informed police that they had consumed liquor and smoked at LBC before the boy ended his life.