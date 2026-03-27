60-day age relaxation for Class I admissions in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In a huge relief for parents whose children fail to meet the age cut-off for admissions to Class 1, the Karnataka government on Thursday announced a 60-day relaxation from the six-year age limit in state affiliated schools for the academic year 2026-27. This means that children who are five years and ten month old as of June 1 can get enrolment in Class 1.

“Under Section 20 of Chapter 3 of the Karnataka Education Act 1993, a relaxation of 60 days has been provided,” Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa told the Legislative Assembly.

As the age criteria also causes problems for LKG and UKG admissions, he said a new law will be brought as soon as possible to make the relaxation a permanent solution.

“Since LKG and UKG are not under any regulatory system, we will bring a regulatory act or rules from the department,” he said.