Day after ‘defiance’, Karnataka govt freezes KSOU accounts

MYSURU: The state government has directed multiple banks to freeze all accounts of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), citing ongoing financial irregularities. The move comes amid a stand-off between the KSOU and the higher education department over the varsity going ahead with the Ekata Manav Darshan conference, disregarding the government’s instructions to cancel it.

In an official communication issued on Wednesday, Deputy Secretary to the Government (Universities) N Kumar wrote to the branch managers of the banks, instructing them to impose a debit freeze on all KSOU accounts, including linked ones. The directive, as stated in the letter, aims to safeguard public funds and ensure the integrity of an ongoing inquiry into alleged financial irregularities at the varsity.

The government’s action is based on irregularities in the university’s financial dealings flagged by a fact-finding committee headed by retired HC judge BA Patil.

The move comes a day after the varsity flouted a government order to cancel the three-day Ekata Manav Darshan academic conference, being organised by an RSS ideologue, citing procedural violations and lack of approval. Despite the cancellation order, the conference commenced as scheduled at the KSOU premises in Mysuru on Wednesday.