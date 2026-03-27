Fishers rescue devotees after tractor sinks in Tungabhadra river

GADAG: A group of fishermen rescued devotees after a tractor carrying them sank in the Tungabhadra River while they were attempting to cross to reach the Singatalur Veerabhadreshwara fair. The devotees, from Navali village in Hadagali taluk of Vijayanagar district, chose to take a shortcut across the river instead of travelling by road. They attempted to cross the river in a tractor when the driver lost control, and the tractor began to sink.

Fishermen who witnessed the incident rushed to the spot and rescued all the devotees. The tractor was later pulled out using a crane.

The devotees usually travel by road to the fair. However, the group reportedly urged the driver to take the river route as they feared reaching late. The driver assured them the crossing would be safe as the water level appeared low.

But while crossing, the driver became confused about the path, and the water level rose. When the water reached neck level, the driver lost control, and the devotees began screaming for help. A fisherman said the driver’s negligence in attempting the crossing despite a safer bridge route led to the danger.

A devotee said, “We agreed when the driver said he would cross the river. Deep down we knew it would be difficult, but we feel God saved us. We thank the fishermen for their timely help and have warned others not to take the shortcut.”