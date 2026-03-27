Government to bolster Kalyan Karnataka as tourist hub

BENGALURU: Karnataka Tourism Society (KTS), in association with the Union Ministry of Tourism and the State Department of Tourism, held the “Explore Kalyan Karnataka (North Karnataka)” knowledge sharing workshop and business-to-business meeting, which concluded on Thursday. The initiative was part of a broader effort to promote the state’s lesser-known destinations by creating awareness and highlight Kalyan Karnataka region as a tourism hub. KTS said the region offers “a rich blend of heritage, spirituality, crafts, and natural landscapes that remain relatively untapped in mainstream tourism circuits.”

Tourist hotspots like Bidar Fort, Bahmani tombs, Kalaburagi Fort, Jama Masjid, and Vijayanagara-era heritage sites, spiritual landmarks like Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib, Narasimha Jhira Cave Temple, and Sharan Basaveshwara Temple were highlighted during the meet.

The event was inaugurated by Dr Trilok Chandra, Secretary to the Government of Karnataka. He said, “the State has initiated several programs under the Karnataka Tourism Policy 2024–29, focusing on destination development, heritage conservation, and community participation.”

Regional director (South) of the Union Ministry of Tourism D Venkatesan added, “The Ministry of Tourism is proud to support initiatives that highlight lesser-known circuits like Kalyan Karnataka, representing the diversity in India’s tourism.”