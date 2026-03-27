Karnataka

Horror in Karnataka's Kalaburagi: Man murders wife in broad daylight, runs car over body

The victim has been identified as Shaila (28), while the accused husband is said to be Akshay.
Screengrab from the video: The chilling incident was reportedly captured on camera by a bystander; the visuals are deeply disturbing
Screengrab from the video: The chilling incident was reportedly captured on camera by a bystander; the visuals are deeply disturbingPhoto | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KALABURAGI: A gruesome murder that has sent shockwaves across the state was reported near Balurgi village in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district, where a man allegedly slit his wife's throat in broad daylight and then drove his car over her body.

The victim has been identified as Shaila (28), while the accused husband is said to be Akshay. The chilling incident was reportedly captured on camera by a bystander, and the visuals are said to be deeply disturbing. According to police sources, Akshay brought his wife in a car and stopped near Balurgi village. He then allegedly forced her out of the vehicle and, in the middle of the road, slit her throat, killing her on the spot.

In a shocking act of brutality, he subsequently drove the car over her body. A case has been registered at the Afzalpur Police Station, and the accused has been taken into custody.

Preliminary information suggests that both Akshay and Shaila are natives of Maharashtra. Senior police officials, including the Superintendent of Police, visited the scene and conducted an inspection. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the brutal killing.

murder
Karnataka murder
Kalaburagi

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