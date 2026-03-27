Horror in Karnataka's Kalaburagi: Man murders wife in broad daylight, runs car over body

KALABURAGI: A gruesome murder that has sent shockwaves across the state was reported near Balurgi village in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district, where a man allegedly slit his wife's throat in broad daylight and then drove his car over her body.

The victim has been identified as Shaila (28), while the accused husband is said to be Akshay. The chilling incident was reportedly captured on camera by a bystander, and the visuals are said to be deeply disturbing. According to police sources, Akshay brought his wife in a car and stopped near Balurgi village. He then allegedly forced her out of the vehicle and, in the middle of the road, slit her throat, killing her on the spot.