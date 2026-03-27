Karnataka issues new rules for better maternal care

BENGALURU: The Government of Karnataka has issued strict guidelines to improve maternal and newborn health services in public hospitals, following findings from the State Maternal Death Audit.

The order focuses on fixing key gaps in service delivery and ensuring accountability. Hospitals have been directed to ensure the continuous presence of specialist doctors, with mandatory residence at headquarters to guarantee round-the-clock emergency care. Single-posted gynaecologists cannot be deputed for sterilisation camps, ensuring uninterrupted antenatal and obstetric services. To address emergencies, hospitals must maintain adequate blood supply and sign prior agreements with multiple blood banks for timely access.

The government has made real-time recording of all obstetric cases on the ARC Partograph system compulsory, warning that delays or non-compliance will be treated as negligence and may affect incentives.

Regular monitoring, including mandatory specialist visits to maternity wards, has also been enforced to strengthen supervision and response during critical cases.