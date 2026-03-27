Karnataka MLAs clamour for free tickets for IPL matches

BENGALURU: If IPL is here, can politicians be far behind? Cutting across party lines, Karnataka’s MLAs have urged the state government to direct the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to allot them at least four tickets with access to VIP lounge at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the IPL matches.

Speaker UT Khader directed Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to hold discussions with the KSCA and consider reserving four tickets per MLAs along with VIP facilities. The DCM has said he would take up the matter.

The state has 224 MLAs. The KSCA has its ticketing task cut out.

‘Need dedicated VIP lounge, more tickets’

During a debate in the Assembly, former deputy CM and senior BJP MLA Dr CN Ashwathnarayan said the KSCA has become highly commercial and depends on government permissions rather than funds. “Why should government give money and land for them,” he questioned.

Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader R Ashoka said that despite the stadium land belonging to the state, the MLAs struggle to get tickets. He said that 16 acres, 30 guntas of land was given to the KSCA for Rs 1,600 per month by the government. He read out the government order that states, the land is given for training purpose only.