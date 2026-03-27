Karnataka MLAs seek development of coastal and Kittur

BENGALURU: Byndoor BJP MLA Gururaj Shetty Gantihole presented a resolution in the Assembly on Thursday, urging the State Government to take immediate action to constitute a new board with specific powers to make appropriate suggestions and recommendations to the Government or to bring appropriate amendments to the existing Coastal Development Board Act, 2023, for the development of coastal districts. “It is in the interest of coastal development and for the overall progress and to prevent the coastal area from being affected by the Acts/rules framed from time to time in the state,” the resolution read.
Gantihole sought for the simplification of the CRZ to boost development in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi districts, as in Kerala and Maharashtra.
Puttur BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Rai said that industries are not investing in the three districts because of CRZ complications and other local issues.
RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge promised to take up initiatives, as the development of the coastal region will contribute to the GSDP. Planning and Statistics Minister Dr Sudhakar suggested convening a meeting under the chairmanship of Speaker U T Khader to discuss the matter.
Meanwhile, Navalgund MLA NH Konareddy moved a resolution urging the State Government to take immediate action to set up a Kittur Karnataka Development Board for the North Karnataka region.
In the interest of the comprehensive development of Kittur Karnataka, and for the overall progress and development of the state, he sought an allocation of a special grant of at least Rs 5,000 crore in every budget for the board.