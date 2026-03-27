Karnataka MLAs seek development of coastal and Kittur

Puttur BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Rai said that industries are not investing in the three districts because of CRZ complications and other local issues.

RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge promised to take up initiatives, as the development of the coastal region will contribute to the GSDP. Planning and Statistics Minister Dr Sudhakar suggested convening a meeting under the chairmanship of Speaker U T Khader to discuss the matter.

Meanwhile, Navalgund MLA NH Konareddy moved a resolution urging the State Government to take immediate action to set up a Kittur Karnataka Development Board for the North Karnataka region.

In the interest of the comprehensive development of Kittur Karnataka, and for the overall progress and development of the state, he sought an allocation of a special grant of at least Rs 5,000 crore in every budget for the board.