Karnataka weighs raising OBC creamy layer income cap to Rs 12.75 lakh

Channabasappa pointed out that the income limit had been revised periodically in the past, from Rs 3.5 lakh in 2013 to Rs 4.5 lakh, Rs 6 lakh in 2015, and Rs 8 lakh in 2018, but has not been updated in the last eight years.

Responding to concerns that the stagnant income threshold is excluding eligible candidates from reservation in education and employment, the minister said such apprehensions are unfounded. He maintained that the creamy layer policy is based on multiple criteria, with income being only one of the factors.

“Eligible candidates from backward classes continue to receive reservation benefits in education, including technical courses, as well as in government jobs under the existing framework,” the minister said.

The government also dismissed claims that a large number of technical education seats remain vacant due to the income cap, stating that admissions and reservations are being implemented as per policy norms. On employment, it said candidates within the prescribed income limit can obtain OBC certificates and avail a reservation in recruitment.