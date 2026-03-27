Karnataka weighs raising OBC creamy layer income cap to Rs 12.75 lakh

SHIVAMOGGA: The state government is considering raising the annual income limit for the OBC creamy layer from Rs 8 lakh to around Rs 12.75 lakh. Replying to an unstarred question from Shivamogga MLA S N Channabasappa in the Legislative Assembly during the ongoing budget session, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Shivaraj S Thangadgi said the proposal is under examination. However, the minister did not specify a timeline for issuing an order.
The income ceiling, which determines eligibility for reservation benefits among backward classes, has remained unchanged at Rs 8 lakh since September 14, 2018. The minister said Karnataka frames its own reservation policy under Article 342A of the Constitution and adopted creamy-layer norms through a government order issued in 2002.
Channabasappa pointed out that the income limit had been revised periodically in the past, from Rs 3.5 lakh in 2013 to Rs 4.5 lakh, Rs 6 lakh in 2015, and Rs 8 lakh in 2018, but has not been updated in the last eight years.
Responding to concerns that the stagnant income threshold is excluding eligible candidates from reservation in education and employment, the minister said such apprehensions are unfounded. He maintained that the creamy layer policy is based on multiple criteria, with income being only one of the factors.
“Eligible candidates from backward classes continue to receive reservation benefits in education, including technical courses, as well as in government jobs under the existing framework,” the minister said.
The government also dismissed claims that a large number of technical education seats remain vacant due to the income cap, stating that admissions and reservations are being implemented as per policy norms. On employment, it said candidates within the prescribed income limit can obtain OBC certificates and avail a reservation in recruitment.