Menstrual leave: 15 women move Karnataka HC against policy

BENGALURU: Fifteen women working in key posts in various industrial establishments moved the Karnataka High Court (HC), challenging the legality of the State’s menstrual leave policy.

Stating that it is likely to hinder their career progression because the impugned notification, dated November 20 2025, mandates industrial establishments to give one day of paid leave per month to all permanent, contract, outsourced women employees aged between 18 and 52 years during their menstrual cycle, restricting it to 12 days per annum, discourages employers from hiring or promoting women employees in leadership positions.

They contended that the notification infringes upon the right to privacy and dignity, which is an integral part of the Right to Life under Article 21. The policy forces women to disclose a deeply private matter about their menstrual cycle to their employer, which can lead to social stigma, disturbing questions and a hostile work environment. It leaves women open to scrutiny, thereby violating their bodily autonomy and dignity, they alleged.

While the intention behind the policy may appear to be benevolent, its effect is counterproductive to the cause of women's empowerment and gender equality. It is a step backward that threatens to undo decades of progress made in integrating women into the workforce as equal participants, the petitioners claimed.

Contending that the action of the state is violative of Article 14, 15, 16 and 21 of the Constitution of India, the petitioners, through their counsel, stated that the classification created between men and women for the purpose of this special leave is not founded with the object of achieving workplace equality. Instead of promoting equality, it reinforces stereotypes about women being physically weaker and less capable, thereby defeating the very purpose of equality legislation, they said.