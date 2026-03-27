No fuel shortage, avoid panic buying: IOC to public

BENGALURU: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Thursday ruled out a shortage of petrol and diesel across the state, amidst instances of temporary disruptions at select fuel stations caused due to panic buying.
Company officials said all its petroleum terminals and supply points across the state are adequately stocked and supply to retail outlets is continuing without interruption. It said an unusual surge in fuel purchases at certain locations had briefly affected availability at a few outlets. The officials said the issue was demand-driven and not due to any supply constraints. They said, “There is no shortage of fuel. Supplies to affected outlets are being prioritised, and inventory levels are being closely monitored to restore normalcy.”
Siddharth Aggarwal, the state-level coordinator for the oil industry said stocks are available at all IOC, BPC and HPC terminals across the state. He appealed to the public to refrain from panic buying or unnecessary stocking of fuel. He cautioned against unsafe practices such as storing petrol in plastic cans or unapproved containers, citing serious safety risks. He said production was ramped up to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability.