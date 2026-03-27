No fuel shortage, avoid panic buying: IOC to public

BENGALURU: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Thursday ruled out a shortage of petrol and diesel across the state, amidst instances of temporary disruptions at select fuel stations caused due to panic buying.

Company officials said all its petroleum terminals and supply points across the state are adequately stocked and supply to retail outlets is continuing without interruption. It said an unusual surge in fuel purchases at certain locations had briefly affected availability at a few outlets. The officials said the issue was demand-driven and not due to any supply constraints. They said, “There is no shortage of fuel. Supplies to affected outlets are being prioritised, and inventory levels are being closely monitored to restore normalcy.”