PM Modi is a ‘dhurandhar’: Narayanswamy

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanswamy, defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is a ‘dhurandhar’ (expert) and not one who surrenders.

His comments came in the backdrop of the Congress leaders calling the PM ‘Surrender’. “Leaders should show maturity in the event of victory. Modi avenged the killing of 24 people in Kashmir and launched ‘Operation Sindoor’. Whereas Congress’s RCB victory celebrations caused the deaths of 11 people,” he said.

Narayanswamy criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his failure to reduce budget deficit. “Despite getting the opportunity to present budget for 17 times, Siddaramaiah’s efforts are deficit budgets. The state’s debt has crossed 16,000 crore. There is no fiscal discipline. Revenue has fallen due to a reduction in tax collection.