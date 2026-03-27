PM Modi is a ‘dhurandhar’: Narayanswamy

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanswamy, defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is a ‘dhurandhar’ (expert) and not one who surrenders.
His comments came in the backdrop of the Congress leaders calling the PM ‘Surrender’. “Leaders should show maturity in the event of victory. Modi avenged the killing of 24 people in Kashmir and launched ‘Operation Sindoor’. Whereas Congress’s RCB victory celebrations caused the deaths of 11 people,” he said.
Narayanswamy criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his failure to reduce budget deficit. “Despite getting the opportunity to present budget for 17 times, Siddaramaiah’s efforts are deficit budgets. The state’s debt has crossed 16,000 crore. There is no fiscal discipline. Revenue has fallen due to a reduction in tax collection.
“The funds reserved for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes have been misused. Even though injustice is being done by the government, no one is fighting about this. Organisations named after Ambedkar should fight against everyone. When injustice is done like this, some organisations keep quiet, such people can be called package organisations.
CM bats for social justice
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government is bringing laws and schemes that promote rationality and equality. “With the aim of bringing about change in the caste system, our government brought the SCP/TSP scheme. Reservation in contracts and reservation in promotions were given to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes. Karnataka is the first state to implement such a good scheme,” he said and added the government is in favour of social justice.