Rumours of fuel shortage raises demand for cycles in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With rumours of a fuel shortage gripping the state in the wake of the ongoing West Asia conflict, a rise in demand for the green mode of commute is being noticed at many cycle shops around the city.

“We definitely have had more enquiries about our bicycles since the crisis began. Not all of them have materialised into sales, since we mostly specialise in performance bicycles,” said a store in-charge at a bicycle outlet in Indiranagar. “But the rise in demand is undeniable. During January of this year, we had around 80 enquiries via our website. From March 4 till today (March 26), we have had 137 enquiries already,” he added.