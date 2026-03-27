Tighter child safety policy for Karnataka tourist spots

BENGALURU: Ahead of camps and picnics, involving school and college students during summer vacations, the principal secretary of the Tourism department in Karnataka has issued directions to the commissioner of tourism department to frame and implement the Child Protection in Tourism Policy strictly at major tourist destinations across the state.
These directions were issued after the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights wrote to the tourism department seeking the secretary to take necessary measures for the safety of students. The Policy says that a Child Safety Response team should be in place at major tourist centres, trained to respond immediately to major accidents or when children go missing.
A few of the recommendations said - mandatory displaying of child helpline number and 1098 at tourist spots and accommodations in English and Kannada. In destinations with deep water, danger signs must be displayed at the entrance of the spot, with watch guards in place to inform parents and prevent children from going to such dangerous areas. A separate swimming spot for kids and life jackets must be available.
To ensure strict enforcement of this policy, the commission recommended an annual audit at major tourist destinations. Also, child safety clauses should be included in all licenses under the department’s jurisdiction. They must be reviewed annually and safety certificates should be made mandatory for license renewal.