Work on Mekedatu project likely to begin in two years: DKS

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar said the state government is preparing a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mekedatu reservoir project. Shivakumar said the Supreme Court has given a favourable direction and Tamil Nadu’s application has been rejected. Shivakumar said, “Now it is between the Government of Karnataka and the Central Water Commission. If this project is implemented, for the next 30 years, Bengaluru will not have any drinking water problem,” he said.

The DCM said the project is one of the most cost-effective. “About 600 acres of land need to be acquired, which is feasible. Government is ready for alternative land for the forest area that will be submerged. The project will also generate 400 MW of electricity. In this project, even my own land will be submerged. Nothing can be done about that. I am confident that within the next two years, we will perform the Bhoomi Puja (groundbreaking ceremony) for the Mekedatu project. I urge the opposition parties to cooperate,” he said.

The DCM said that in Bengaluru there are 15,000 borewells of which 7,000 have dried up. He said water is one of Bengaluru’s major challenges. “Unlike other cities in the country that are located near the sea or river, Bengaluru has no water source other than the Cauvery.