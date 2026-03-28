Karnataka

Ailing tigress rescued in Bandipur, sent to rehabilitation

Forest staff continuously monitored the animal from the morning of March 26, and after following due procedures, a capture operation was carried out in the evening.
Rescued tigress being shifted to Koorgalli Rehabilitation Centre
Rescued tigress being shifted to Koorgalli Rehabilitation Centre Photo| EXPRESS
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

MYSURU: Foresters at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve rescued an 11-year-old tigress that was found weak and ailing on Thursday.

According to Gundlupet Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Ravishankar, the tigress was found lying on the ground at Survey No. 25/1 in Chennamallipura village under the Baragi range of the Maddur Wildlife Zone in the Gundlupet sub-division of the Bandipur Tiger Project. Forest staff continuously monitored the animal from the morning of March 26, and after following due procedures, a capture operation was carried out in the evening.

Officials noted that the tigress showed very little movement during the operation. The animal has been assigned the code Bandipur17_U2712. The rescue was carried out by forest personnel with the assistance of trained camp elephants, Mahendra, Bhima and Bhagiratha, using tranquilisation techniques.

“The tigress is safe and has been shifted to the Koorgalli Rehabilitation Centre for further care. She is currently under supervision, as per the directions of senior officials,” the ACF said.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com