BJP, united in House for free IPL tickets, but divided over political propriety

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Friday firmly opposed MLAs demanding free IPL tickets, asserting that legislators must not seek special privileges that distance them from citizens.

“We legislators are not bigger or different from the common man. We should not be asking for special privileges. I am opposed to this idea of legislators asking IPL tickets,” Vijayendra said. He tied the controversy to last year’s stampede during RCB’s victory celebrations outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed 11 lives. Blaming the State Government’s “insensitivity, irresponsible attitude and carelessness”, he said that demanding special passes now would be equally insensitive while the memory of the tragedy remains fresh.

Youth Congress former national president BV Srinivas said, “Who started the discussion on MLAs being denied IPL tickets inside the Assembly? It was BJP’s LoP R Ashoka, not Congress.’’

BJP’s Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya said MLAs should not receive tickets as a privilege.

The row erupted after Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar complained that legislators were being forced to stand in queues or buy expensive tickets like the general public. He demanded at least five (later scaled to four) VIP tickets per MLA with separate seating.

The demand, echoed across party lines, prompted Assembly Speaker UT Khader to direct the government to arrange premium tickets through DCM DK Shivakumar.

Chief Whip in council, Saleem Ahmed, MLC, told The New Indian Express, “I was in the room when the CM met Venkatesh Prasad. The CM was most courteous and offered all of us, including Prasad, panaka and another special dishes for Ram Navami. He spoke most courteously to Prasad for about 15 minutes. Before leaving Prasad wished the CM. Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya has taken a photograph out of context and made an observation without common sense.”