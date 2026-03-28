Chikkaballapur MP seeks triple-stage treated water under KC, HN Valley projects for drought-hit Bayaluseeme

KOLAR: Chikkaballapur MP Dr K Sudhakar urged on Friday that water released into tanks and lakes in the drought-prone Bayaluseeme districts under the KC Valley Project and HN Valley Project must undergo a three-stage treatment before being discharged.

Raising the issue in 'Kannada' during zero hour in the Lok Sabha, he highlighted the long-standing water scarcity faced by the Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, and Kolar districts, and emphasised the need for a permanent irrigation and water security solution.

Sudhakar said when in power, the BJP government in Karnataka had proposed in the state budget to ensure tertiary (third-stage) treated water under the KC Valley and HN Valley projects for the region.

He also called for the expeditious completion of the Yettinahole Project and urged the Union Government to seriously explore the possibilities of ensuring permanent and long-term water security for the Bayaluseeme region by bringing at least 15 TMC of water from the Krishna River to the region. Sudhakar said safe water, groundwater recharge, and sustainable irrigation remain a priority.