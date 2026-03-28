Educationists call for two-language policy after Karnataka's SSLC grading decision

BENGALURU: Soon after the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) announced grades for Third Language exams instead of marks for SSLC students, most of the academicians have welcomed the move. They advised the department to take necessary steps in this regard considering various factors like Urdu medium schools, total number of schools teaching Kannada as third language in the state and other reasons.

They also urged the state government to implement the State Education Policy from the next academic year, so that these confusions can be avoided. The SEP draft policy provides for implementation of two language policy focusing on Kannada or the mother tongue and English languages. Kannada Development Authority Chairman Dr Purushottam Bilimale has welcomed the decision.

He said, “This decision complements the bilingual policy advocated in the SEP and will reduce unnecessary language pressure on students and also promote the growth of the Kannada language.”Bilimale said this decision is an effective step towards making the state’s education system Kannada-friendly.

However, Prof Venugopal KR, former Vice-Chancellor, Bangalore University, said, “The government must not conduct state-level board exams for third language if they have decided to grade it. For instance, in the higher education system, we have some subjects that we call audit subjects. Such subjects are not considered for total marks. Hence, students are given some assignments or internal tests instead of conducting exams.