IISc report lists out reasons why the Aghanashini Estuary should be protected

BENGALURU: Aghanashini Estuary is not just vital for the ecological value that it accounts for, but also for its economic value.

The unique rice variety produced by farmers and fishermen in the region now has unique features.

In the report, Wise Use of Aghanashini Estuary: Ramsar Wetland of International Importance, researchers from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), suggested that a GI-tag be given to the Kagga, the unique salt-tolerant rice variety grown in the Ramsar site.

The study pointed out that the estuarine rice fields, the gaznis, have an estimated 230–350 tonnes per hectare of Soil Organic Carbon (SOC) in the top one metre.

Cultivation of Kagga, which is also a regional speciality, in the estuarine rice fields has been a major occupation in the estuarine villages for generations.

The researchers in the report noted that the increasing trend for auctioning the flooded gGaznirice fields for fishery rights has alienated traditional fishermen from the system, paving the way for the arrival of contractors.

They also noted that farmers are now losing interest in Kagga farming due to increased flooding with saltwater tides and the risks involved. The teams conducted the study to cater to the need the state forest department.