Karnataka MLAs secure free IPL tickets, VIP stand at Chinnaswamy amid backlash

BENGALURU: In a swift move, Karnataka legislators have secured free tickets and a reserved VIP stand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

The MLAs will be getting two tickets for Saturday’s inaugural match and three tickets will be issued for the April 5 clash.

The decision came within 24 hours of demands raised in the Assembly on the final day of the Budget session.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Venkatesh Prasad on Friday visited Vidhana Soudha to invite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for the inaugural match.

Supporting the legislators’ demand, Shivakumar said legislators are part of the government and respect has to be given to them. He also said they have given permission to host matches amidst pressure.

‘A VIP mindset that sees public office as entitlement’

The MLAs and their families will get a separate VIP stand and this arrangement will continue for all future matches. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, however, expressed displeasure over the freebies.

“We saw MLAs pleading and threatening to get free tickets for themselves and their families. This is not just poor priority. It exposes a deeper problem, a VIP mindset that sees public office as entitlement,” he said. When media questioned Shivakumar on the MP’s comments, he said let him give this lecture to his party (BJP) leaders who raised the issue in the House.

Shivakumar told reporters that four tickets cannot be given. “We have requested them to give two tickets for Saturday’s first match,” he added.