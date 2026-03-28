Mandya district emerges hub of communal clashes, witnesses 34 of 70 cases in Karnataka

MYSURU: Mandya, the sugar bowl of Karnataka, is witnessing an erosion of its long-standing tradition of communal harmony.

Of the 70 cases registered across the state in connection with communal clashes, including those during the Ganesh festival, 34 cases (48.57%) were reported from Mandya district. The data was a reply to a question asked by MLC Madhu G Madegowda in the Council to Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara in the recent legislature session.

Traditionally an agrarian region, Mandya has been known for peaceful coexistence, with people from different religions working together in agriculture. However, in recent years, the entry of communal politics into rural pockets has led to growing social and religious polarisation, resulting in clashes between groups.

The annual Sankeertana Yatra organised by Hindu groups in Srirangapatna tend to be a flash point. The hoisting of a Hanuman flag in Keragodu village had triggered widespread unrest across the district.

The situation deteriorated with communal clashes in Nagamangala taluk during a Ganesha procession, followed by incidents of stone-pelting and violence during a Ganesh idol procession in Maddur taluk. These incidents intensified tensions district-wide. In 2024, a total of 24 cases were registered in Nagamangala, while Maddur police registered 10 cases in 2025.

In response to the rising number of communal incidents, a Special Action Force (SAF) has been constituted in Mandya district. According to a senior police officer, the SAF was established following an order issued on May 28, 2025, as part of a broader state-level initiative.

In connection with the communal violence during the Ganesh procession in Nagamangala town, several police personnel - including DySP Dr. Sumit A R, Police Inspector Ashok Kumar, PSI Ravi BJ, and Head Constable M Ramesh - have been suspended, and a joint departmental inquiry has been initiated against them.