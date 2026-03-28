NEP key to decolonising education but rollout will take time amid political resistance: BL Santosh

MYSURU: Stating that the National Education Policy (NEP) contains all the necessary elements for decolonising the country’s education system, BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh said that its implementation will take time and cannot happen overnight, especially in the face of political opposition.

He was speaking on the concluding day of the three-day Ekatma Manav Darshan – Bharat’s Worldview international academic conference held at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysuru on Friday.

Santosh described the journey of NEP implementation as a “bumpy ride,” attributing delays to electoral cycles and resistance from some states. “The government can only provide a tool in the form of NEP. It is up to society to imbibe its spirit and implement it,” he said.

Emphasising the long historical context, he noted that India had been under colonial influence for nearly four centuries and that true decolonisation would require sustained efforts over decades. “Decolonisation is not a short-term project. It will take at least 50 years of relentless pursuit,” he added.

Santosh pointed out that frequent elections and ideological opposition have slowed down reforms, with some states preferring alternative approaches. Despite these challenges, he expressed confidence that NEP would gradually gain wider acceptance and be carried forward.

Speaking on the theme ‘Philosophy to Policy: Contemporary Geopolitics, Economics and Civilisation Challenges’, he emphasised on the need to take the principles of Ekatma Manav Darshan beyond academic discussions and into society. “This should not remain confined to intellectual discourse. It must reach policymakers and ultimately benefit the people,” he said.

Highlighting the pervasive influence of Western thought, Santosh observed that individuals, academic institutions, and policymaking frameworks continue to be shaped by Western lifestyles and ideologies. “Decolonising the mind is the biggest challenge before us today,” he said.