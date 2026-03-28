SSLC third language score won’t be included in final marks: Minister Madhu Bangarappa

BENGALURU: In a significant relief to students, the Karnataka government on Friday announced that the third language paper in SSLC exams will not be allotted marks, but will be graded. It will also not be included in the total marks. The move comes after over 1.64 lakh students failed in the third language and of them, 1.48 lakh students flunked in Hindi in 2024-25.

The new system comes into effect from the current academic year, even as over 8 lakh students will appear for the third language exams on March 31. Calling an “urgent” press conference on Friday, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa said, “From this year, we are introducing a grade system for third language instead of marks. Students will write the exam for 100 marks as usual and they will be given grades A, B, C and D. However, it will not be considered for total marks. The total marks henceforth will be 525 instead of 625.”

He said, “In other states, including Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, they teach only two languages in schools and students too write exams only for those two languages.

Only our state is teaching three languages in schools. For now, the grading system is limited to SSLC and the department will decide on other classes soon.” He asserted that students from Karnataka will be able to score better in SSLC and get jobs like people from other states.