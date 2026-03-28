Why disease infestation in coconut crop a worry for Karnataka

A steady rise in pest and disease infestation in coconut plantations has emerged as a growing concern for farmers and policymakers alike, with its impact extending beyond farms to the wider rural economy. Once a seasonal and manageable challenge, it is increasingly showing deeper, long-term effects, particularly in key producing states like Karnataka.
Experts and officials in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and the Coconut Development Board (CDB) maintain that pest attacks are cyclical and largely seasonal. However, the ripple effects are affecting productivity, farmer incomes and, in turn, the agricultural economy.
The issue found mention in the ongoing Lok Sabha session where coconut promotion schemes and farmers’ concerns were taken up in detail. The Ministry said, in 2024 it constituted a Working Group and a Central Expert Team in 2025 to assess major coconut pests and diseases in Karnataka. It found about 12.2%–14.7% of the coconut area to be infested with pests and diseases and recommended suitable management measures.
So far, ₹174.55 crore has been spent in Karnataka over the last five years to implement field-oriented schemes, focusing mainly on productivity improvement and pest and disease management.
Most of India's coconut production is concentrated in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh which is why the disease and pest infestation is a concern. In Karnataka's case, the issue also has political ramifications.
“Tiptur is one of the largest coconut-producing regions. The Tiptur Tall variety is widely known, and efforts are underway to secure a GI tag for it. It is highly sought after for copra. The APMC market here was among the first to go digital. Many politicians seek votes from this region based on the coconut production,” experts said.
According to CDB data, India is the world’s largest producer of coconuts, contributing 30.37% of global output. Coconut cultivation spans about 12,390 thousand hectares globally, with India accounting for 2,165.2 thousand hectare. The country produces around 21,373.62 million nuts annually, with an average productivity of 9,871 nuts per hectare. Nearly 30 million people, including about 10 million farmers, depend on coconut farming for their livelihood.
Karnataka alone contributes around 28.5% of India’s total coconut production. In 2023–24, the state had 564.62 thousand hectare under cultivation, producing 6,151 million nuts, with productivity at 10,894 nuts per hectare. Around 7,06,464 farmers are engaged in coconut farming in the state, which also receives 40%–50% of the CDB’s budget allocation.
Interestingly, a gradual rise in coconut cultivation in Karnataka among younger farmers—second and third-generation cultivators—has been noticed, unlike Kerala, where coconut-based tourism is gaining ground while cultivation sees relatively slower growth.
Across southern states, common pests and diseases include Rugose Whitefly, Red Palm Weevil, Stem Bleeding and Leaf Blight. However, the Black Headed Caterpillar (BHC) remains a persistent and unique challenge in Karnataka.
“It is strange how the pest has been here for long and keeps recurring. It intensifies during summer and subsides in the monsoon. Agricultural universities and the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute recommend state-specific control measures. Karnataka requires special attention due to BHC. A gradual dip in the flavour and quality of coconut water and kernel is also being observed. Additionally, unseasonal rainfall and climate changes are affecting flowering, leading to lower yields,” an official said.
Coconut, being a long-duration crop, is particularly vulnerable to such disruptions. The cropping cycle is at least 36 months. The tall varieties common in Karnataka take about six years to bear fruit, while dwarf varieties, more prevalent in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, take around three years.
Officials point out that global coconut production has also declined due to changing climatic conditions. Unlike short-term horticultural crops, the impact on coconut is prolonged. A single season of damage can affect output for years, disrupting the entire value chain.
To address this, authorities are exploring plantation management approaches that focus on region-specific interventions. These include assessing soil nutrition and implementing customised solutions involving water management, nutrient supply, and targeted use of pesticides and insecticides, with farmer participation.
The CDB has undertaken multiple initiatives in Karnataka. Over the last five years, it has conducted 144 programmes, including 16 in 2025-26, focusing on pest and disease management. Its Demonstration-cum-Seed Production (DSP) farm in Mandya produced and distributed 11.27 lakh biological control agents called ‘Goniozus nephantidis’ to tackle the BHC.
Under the Technology Mission on Coconut, the Board has supported five projects in Karnataka with Rs 1.06 crore over the past five years to develop pest management technologies. In the current year, Rs 10.89 crore has been allocated for productivity improvement through coconut-based cropping systems across 3,757 hectare, and Rs 4.52 crore for replanting and rejuvenation over 1,000 hectare, with a focus on pest and disease control.
The Karnataka government has also stepped in. In the 2025-26 state budget, it acknowledged the BHC threat and proposed plant protection measures following scientific surveys. In the 2026–27 budget, it announced community-based control measures in collaboration with agricultural and horticultural universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendras to tackle BHC and whitefly infestations.