Why disease infestation in coconut crop a worry for Karnataka

A steady rise in pest and disease infestation in coconut plantations has emerged as a growing concern for farmers and policymakers alike, with its impact extending beyond farms to the wider rural economy. Once a seasonal and manageable challenge, it is increasingly showing deeper, long-term effects, particularly in key producing states like Karnataka.

Experts and officials in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and the Coconut Development Board (CDB) maintain that pest attacks are cyclical and largely seasonal. However, the ripple effects are affecting productivity, farmer incomes and, in turn, the agricultural economy.

The issue found mention in the ongoing Lok Sabha session where coconut promotion schemes and farmers’ concerns were taken up in detail. The Ministry said, in 2024 it constituted a Working Group and a Central Expert Team in 2025 to assess major coconut pests and diseases in Karnataka. It found about 12.2%–14.7% of the coconut area to be infested with pests and diseases and recommended suitable management measures.

So far, ₹174.55 crore has been spent in Karnataka over the last five years to implement field-oriented schemes, focusing mainly on productivity improvement and pest and disease management.

Most of India's coconut production is concentrated in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh which is why the disease and pest infestation is a concern. In Karnataka's case, the issue also has political ramifications.

“Tiptur is one of the largest coconut-producing regions. The Tiptur Tall variety is widely known, and efforts are underway to secure a GI tag for it. It is highly sought after for copra. The APMC market here was among the first to go digital. Many politicians seek votes from this region based on the coconut production,” experts said.

According to CDB data, India is the world’s largest producer of coconuts, contributing 30.37% of global output. Coconut cultivation spans about 12,390 thousand hectares globally, with India accounting for 2,165.2 thousand hectare. The country produces around 21,373.62 million nuts annually, with an average productivity of 9,871 nuts per hectare. Nearly 30 million people, including about 10 million farmers, depend on coconut farming for their livelihood.