48 kg of synthetic drugs worth Rs 12 crore seized in Karnataka's Hunsur

MYSURU: The Mysuru district police arrested two persons and seized around 48 kg of synthetic drugs worth Rs 12 crore from a farmhouse in Hunsur taluk. The raw materials had reportedly been transported from Mumbai and stored at the site for packaging before distribution.

The police received a tipoff that Mohammad Irfan (30) had synthetic drugs stocked in a shed at a farmland near Dasanapura village, under the Hunsur Rural police limits. They raided the site on March 27 evening and arrested Mohammad Irfan (30), a resident of Siddique Mohalla in Mysuru who ran a tea shop, and Mohammed Irfan (42), a resident of Rehmat Mohalla in Hunsur, who owned the land and allegedly provided space for the illegal activity. A case has been registered against them at the Hunsur Rural police station.

Two suspected drug peddlers from Mumbai who were present at the farmhouse during the raid managed to escape. The police seized approximately 7.35 kg of mephedrone and 41 kg of drug precursors, totalling 48 kg, from the shed.

Superintendent of Police Mallikharjuna Baladandi on Saturday said the raid was the result of ongoing investigations into drug consumption cases in Hunsur. “While tracing the source and supply chain, we received information about the farmhouse where drugs were stored. Inspector Santhosh Kashayup and his team raided the farmhouse and recovered the contraband,” he said.