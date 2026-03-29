Clash erupts as BJP, Congress workers face off over campaign challenge in Davanagere South

DAVANGERE: Tension prevailed at KB Extension here, where BJP and Congress workers clashed after saffron party members threw a challenge and it was accepted by Congress.

It all started with Chikkaballapur Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar urging minorities not to vote for BJP. His remarks drew a backlash from former mayor BJ Ajaykumar, who challenged Pradeep to campaign in Davanagere. Pradeep not only travelled to Davanagere, but also kickstarted the Congress campaign near the BJP office.

As soon as Pradeep started his campaigning, BJP workers raised slogans against him and showed brooms and slippers to the crowd.

As commotion ensued, BJP workers hurled slippers at the crowd, but it went unnoticed in the broader fray and the situation remained largely under control. Pradeep asserted that he is in Davanagere to work for Congress candidate Samarth Shamanur’s victory and said he is ready to accept any challenge.

Sensing the volatility of the situation, the police deployed adequate personnel and cordoned off the area.

‘Minorities must vote responsibly’

Addressing the media, Pradeep asked, “Who resisted the prayers of minorities? Who opposed the hijab? Who discouraged people from purchasing goods from minority shopkeepers? Who scolded revered minority religious personalities? Who questioned the nationality and love of the country by minorities? Who urged minorities to relocate to another country?”

He stated that while Congress is committed to the integration of the nation, BJP promotes disintegration along the lines of religion, caste, creed and colour. “BJP should be rejected outright, not only in the by-elections, but in future elections as well,” he added.

He pointed out that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah allocated funds for minorities in this year’s budget in accordance with constitutional provisions. But BJP,despite its earlier stance, criticises it by branding it a “minority budget”, and Pradeep called it yet another instance of double standards.