Dynastic politics in focus as Samarth makes poll debut in Karnataka's Davanagere South

BENGALURU: After grandsons of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister SR Bommai biting the poll dust, now focus is on another political scion---the late Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s grandson Samarth Shamanur is seeking mandate from Davanagere South in the bypoll to the state Assembly. If Samarth loses, he will join the league of Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former CM and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Bharat Bommai, son of former CM and Haveri BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai.

But a win in his debut, will ensure that Samarth will join the league of successful father son duo-- the JDS MLAs GT Deve Gowda, of Chamundeshwari assembly constituency and GD Harish Gowda of Hunsur seat and A Manju AKA Vale Manju of JDS of Arakalagudu seat and Mantar Gowda of Madikeri assembly constituency.

Nikhil lost three polls, including the Channapatna bypoll in November, 2024, and Bharat lost the Shiggaon bypoll. The seats were vacated by HD Kumaraswamy and Basavaraj Bommai who contested Mandya and Haveris seats respectively and became MPs. A strong political background did not work out for Nikhil and Bharat.

The odds were against them as the Congress had introduced Five Guarantees and bent on wresting the seats which were held by JDS and BJP. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar and their cabinet colleagues worked in unison.