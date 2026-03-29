Karnataka's Tumakuru to host International Women’s Open Tennis Championship

TUMAKURU: Tumakuru is all set to host the International Tumakuru Women’s Open Tennis Championship from May 3 to 10 under the aegis of the district administration, the Karnataka Lawn Tennis Association and the Tumakuru Tennis Association, with over 100 players from around the world expected to take part. The names of the participating players will be announced soon.

District in-charge and Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters on Saturday that this will be the first time a world-class sports event is being held in Tumakuru after international-standard tennis stadiums were built in cooperation with Tumkur University. He said the event will provide sports enthusiasts valuable exposure.

He added that the International Tennis Federation approved the hosting of the international ranking women’s tournament in Tumakuru. “This tournament will place Tumakuru on the world tennis map. The winner will earn 35 ranking points and receive USD 30,000 in prize money,” he said, adding that the championship will be held every May as the federation has assured its continued support.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who recently attended a state-level sports meet, had promised a grant of Rs 6 crore for sports infrastructure, of which Rs 3 crore has been allocated in the budget.