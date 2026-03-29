Mysuru man held for hoax bomb threats

MYSURU: A man accused of triggering panic by issuing bomb threats across the country has been arrested by the Delhi Police in Mysuru. The accused, Srinivas alias Srinivas Louis (47), from Brindavan Extension, had allegedly sent multiple bomb threat Emails to government offices, courts, and schools nationwide, often dispatching several such messages within a month.

A special team from the Delhi Police tracked down the suspect. They conducted a raid in Mysuru on Friday, with assistance from VV Puram police.

The accused was apprehended and taken into custody for questioning. Police also seized several SIM cards and laptops from his residence.

Police said that Srinivas, a bachelor, lived with his mother and was tech-savvy. He reportedly used Voice over Internet Protocol services instead of conventional phone calls to evade detection.