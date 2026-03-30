Four children, all cousins, drown in Yadgir

YADGIR: In a tragic incident, four children from the same extended family drowned in a pond in an agricultural field at Naganur village in Shorapur taluk of Yadgir district on Sunday.

The deceased are: Kiran (6), son of Mallappa, Basamma (11), daughter of Basappa, and brothers Sharat (6) and Hanumesh (7), sons of Raju. Basamma was the daughter of Raju’s brother Basappa. Mallappa is married to the sister of Raju and Basappa.

According to preliminary reports, the children had gone to the farm to play and later entered the pond for swimming. Unaware of the depth, one of the children reportedly slipped and started to drown. In a desperate attempt to rescue each other, the other children entered the pond and all of them drowned one after another.

Shorapur Deputy Superintendent of Police Javeed Inamdar visited the spot. The Kembhavi police registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the tragedy.