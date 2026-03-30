Lecturer’s burnt body found; cops suspect murder

SHIVAMOGGA: The burnt body of a college lecturer was found in an arecanut plantation in Hanumanthapura, Shivamogga on Sunday. The deceased, Suresh Kumar was a lecturer at Akshara College. Superintendent of Police Nikhil B said the case is being treated as a suspected murder based on preliminary findings.

Suresh had left his house on Saturday, telling family members he was going to attend a wedding. His body was discovered the next morning in his own plantation. Police said the area around the body was still smouldering when officers reached the spot.

A two-wheeler and a bag believed to belong to the victim were recovered from the scene. The body was completely charred, raising suspicion of homicide, police said. The victim’s mobile phone has been seized and will be sent for forensic analysis. Authorities said the exact cause of death will be determined after the postmortem examination.

Family members have not named suspects so far. Police said they are probing all possible angles. A scene-of-crime team has inspected the site, and a special team led by an inspector has been formed to investigate the case.