LPG allocation to Karnataka raised to 68%; priority supply begins

BENGALURU: Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa said that the Union Government has increased the LPG allocation to the state to 68%, and they are supplying 29,463 commercial cylinders under “priority-based regulated distribution” from Sunday.
“With this increase in allocation, hotels and restaurants would receive 17,500 cylinders daily. The allocation to hotels is now up, and 60% of their regular demand is fulfilled with the increased allocation,” he said. The minister called upon people to use LPG judiciously, and use an electric stove and firewood wherever possible till situation improves.
Addressing the media in Bengaluru on Sunday with an update on the status of the commercial cylinder supply, Muniyappa said, “Commercial cylinders are distributed on a priority basis. Of the 29,463 cylinders available daily as per the increased quota, 4,200 are supplied to educational institutions and hostels, 1,200 to airports, railway stations and bus stands and 6,000 cylinders are supplied to seed processing industries, agriculture and allied sectors and 563 cylinders are given on request.”
He said there is no shortage of auto LPG and the State Government is closely monitoring the supply. “Auto LPG is readily available at 72 auto LPG dispensing stations across Karnataka, including 31 stations in Bengaluru. The oil marketing companies (OMCs) are supplying auto LPG at Rs. 77.74 per litre,” he said.
During the last week, public sector OMCs dispensed an average of 64.9 tonnes of auto LPG per day, compared to 57.6 tonnes per day prior to the conflict, indicating an increase in supply, he added. The minister said 27 FIRs and 1,169 cases have been booked for illegal storage of cylinders. A total of 1,603 domestic and commercial cylinders have been confiscated, Muniyappa said.
He said instructions have been given to police stations to keep a tight vigil on the sale of cylinders in the black market. He also warned LPG distributors who are overcharging that their licenses would be cancelled and legal action taken.