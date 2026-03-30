LPG allocation to Karnataka raised to 68%; priority supply begins

BENGALURU: Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa said that the Union Government has increased the LPG allocation to the state to 68%, and they are supplying 29,463 commercial cylinders under “priority-based regulated distribution” from Sunday.

“With this increase in allocation, hotels and restaurants would receive 17,500 cylinders daily. The allocation to hotels is now up, and 60% of their regular demand is fulfilled with the increased allocation,” he said. The minister called upon people to use LPG judiciously, and use an electric stove and firewood wherever possible till situation improves.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru on Sunday with an update on the status of the commercial cylinder supply, Muniyappa said, “Commercial cylinders are distributed on a priority basis. Of the 29,463 cylinders available daily as per the increased quota, 4,200 are supplied to educational institutions and hostels, 1,200 to airports, railway stations and bus stands and 6,000 cylinders are supplied to seed processing industries, agriculture and allied sectors and 563 cylinders are given on request.”