PM Modi lauds Bengaluru-based Prayoga Institute in Mann Ki Baat

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the Bengaluru-based Prayoga Institute of Education Research and its Anveshana programme in the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, underlining the importance of research-led learning at the school level.

Speaking about the initiative, the PM said, “This team has a special focus on research projects and is working to popularise science education at the school level.

Through Anveshana, students from Classes 9 to 12 get opportunities to explore areas like chemistry, earth sciences and wellness. This gives students valuable research experience and also a platform to publish their work.”

On students’ fear of science, he said, “Some students told me they want to study science but feel afraid of it. Efforts like these help them connect with science and encourage them to learn hands on. When we try something ourselves, curiosity and interest develop naturally.”

The Anveshana programme engages students in guided scientific research under mentorship, enabling hands-on learning beyond textbooks. Since its launch in 2022, it has supported several student-led projects, some of which have been published in international peer-reviewed journals.

In a Karnataka-specific instance, four rural students associated with the programme conducted research on sustainable synthesis of copper oxide nanoparticles using plant-based extracts. Their work was published in an international journal and they were later felicitated by the state government.