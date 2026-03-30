Premium FAR still in high court, But city corporations bet on it

BENGALURU: Amid uncertainty over Premium FAR (Floor Area Ratio), all five city corporations have factored it in as a major revenue source, and are aiming to mop up over Rs 2,100 crore. “The Premium FAR issue has been challenged in the Karnataka High Court, and the matter remains sub judice with interim directions, pending final adjudication,” experts opine.

They say that already ‘Akrama Sakrama’, which regularises illegal property construction, is in the Supreme Court, and questioned the basis on which the corporations have bet big on Premium FAR, laying down plans for developmental works with the revenue generated.

“The projected Premium FAR revenue of Rs 2,110 crore shows the scale of dependence. It is being positioned not merely as a planning tool, but as a core revenue stream for the corporations,” said advocate Prashanth Mirle.

“PFAR has been challenged in the High Court, and the matter remains sub judice with interim directions in place, pending final adjudication. Therefore, when the very policy framework is under judicial scrutiny, the public is entitled to ask on what basis these income assumptions have been made, and what contingency mechanisms exist if such receipts do not materialise,” Mirle said.

He said the issue of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) exposes both market and fiscal risks, and that existing TDR holders are already facing delays in issuances and reduced demand due to the introduction of PFAR, affecting landowners who have surrendered land and builders who rely on predictable development instruments.